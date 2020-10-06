Fall is the perfect time to canoe on the ‘Hooch’

Q: Now that the leaves are beginning to change, I’ve been thinking about the best spot to see the beautiful colors. I would like to avoid driving to the mountains. A friend mentioned canoe trips are a good alternative. Can you tell me about those at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell?
A: The Chattahoochee Nature Center is a private nonprofit, located on 127 acres, dedicated to environmental education, offering a wealth of outdoor education and activities, including the canoe trips.
Since the Nature Center has been located along the Chattahoochee River for more than 40 years, “We recognized the resource for our center as well as citizens of the area. Really the goal was to connect people to the river and there is no better way to do that than the canoe trips,” said Alicia Thompson , senior director of community programs.
The remaining canoe trips available through the end of their season:
- Fall Family Canoe Day: Last trip is Oct. 17
- Evening River: Last trip is Oct. 25
- Fall Colors: Nov. 1 through Nov. 15
- Private river trips: Available upon request
“Personally, I’m a big birding paddler, so … the evening in the fall is one of my favorites,” Evans said.
Each trip is led by a CNC naturalist and offers an introduction to the ecology of the Chattahoochee River, according to the center’s website.
“Our evening canoe trips are typically at sunset and especially at this time of year, our sunsets are spectacular,” she added.
Ticket information for the Nov. Fall Colors trips: Ages 6 – Adult; $35 general public/$30 CNC member (price per person). Advance registration required by the Thursday before each trip.
“It is always exciting to get people out on the water because it’s so easy to escape the bustle of being in Atlanta or the city suburbs, and just slow down on the water. We have a very nice scenic route. You don’t have to drive far,” Thompson said.
For more information, visit https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit/experience/canoeing/
The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.
