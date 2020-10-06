Fall is the perfect time to canoe on the ‘Hooch’

- Evening River: Last trip is Oct. 25

- Fall Colors: Nov. 1 through Nov. 15

- Private river trips: Available upon request

The 'Hooch' offers a way to connect with nature. Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

“Personally, I’m a big birding paddler, so … the evening in the fall is one of my favorites,” Evans said.

Each trip is led by a CNC naturalist and offers an introduction to the ecology of the Chattahoochee River, according to the center’s website.

“Our evening canoe trips are typically at sunset and especially at this time of year, our sunsets are spectacular,” she added.

Ticket information for the Nov. Fall Colors trips: Ages 6 – Adult; $35 general public/$30 CNC member (price per person). Advance registration required by the Thursday before each trip.

“It is always exciting to get people out on the water because it’s so easy to escape the bustle of being in Atlanta or the city suburbs, and just slow down on the water. We have a very nice scenic route. You don’t have to drive far,” Thompson said.

For more information, visit https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit/experience/canoeing/

The Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

HAVE A QUESTION?

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com