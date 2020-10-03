A gold painted neighborhood moves brothers to fundraise

CURE’s mission is “dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families,” according to their website.

Zach and his brother Ryan began their campaign for CURE’s Gold Bow program last year by selling 44 bows.

Delving deeper into this year’s childhood cancer awareness month, the brothers with Zach leading as the neighborhood captain, extended their reach beyond their family, friends and community, asking those they touched to help continue their mission.

Their challenge to “Go Gold” became personal this year as they learned of a family member and two close family friends were diagnosed with cancer.

“We fight for Jackson Bastow, a 2-year-old family friend who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma,” Zach wrote. “Cancer didn’t stop during COVID-19; in fact, it has rocked our community.”

Eighty-five bows purchased have raised over $2,000.

“It seems like a small number, but you think about 85 different people went out to support me. It’s really fulfilling,” said the senior. “We need to come together as much as possible.”

The captain’s hat will be handed off to Ryan to continue the work in next September’s program as Zach will be away studying medicine in college.

“Approximately, $175,000 has been raised in the CURE Gold Bow program and will fund at least one research project plus,” Director of Communications Mark Myers wrote in an email to the AJC.

“The success of CURE’s Gold Bow program is all about the neighborhood captains like Zach,” wrote Myers. “The total they raise each year is incredible, and they create amazing community support and awareness of childhood cancer.”

For more information, visit https://curechildhoodcancer.org/

