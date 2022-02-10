Roswell to host free child and infant CPR classes

The fire department will use the American Heart Association’s Family & Friends CPR Course which is designed for people who want to learn CPR, but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job. This course is ideal for schools, students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others interested in learning how to save a life.

Each class is expected to run 60 to 90 minutes long and is limited to 20 participants. Participants must be at least 12 years old and a Roswell resident.