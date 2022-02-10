Roswell to host free child and infant CPR classes

The Roswell Fire Department will host two free community CPR classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Bill Johnson Community Activity Building at Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road. This Family & Friends CPR Course teaches the lifesaving skills of Child and Infant CPR and AED use.
The fire department will use the American Heart Association’s Family & Friends CPR Course which is designed for people who want to learn CPR, but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job. This course is ideal for schools, students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others interested in learning how to save a life.
Each class is expected to run 60 to 90 minutes long and is limited to 20 participants. Participants must be at least 12 years old and a Roswell resident.
Registration: www.roswellgov.com/government/departments/fire/cpr.
Information: Chad Miller at cmiller@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6133.
