Roswell resident uses restaurant for good

Roswell resident Jeff Fischer retired from UPS in 2018, but the lessons he learned there about the importance of giving back and community support have kept working. As the owner of Houck’s Grille in Roswell, Fischer often hosts fundraising events and donates food to area organizations.
“It also comes from my own background and my parents,” he said. “My mother instilled giving back into me, and I’ve been fortunate to have this venue even during difficult times.”
The Crabapple Road location is often the destination for philanthropic events. It recently hosted a lunch promotion for Special Needs Respite that gave $1,000 – a percentage of the midday sales – back to a nonprofit. In May, GM Scott Spilberg orchestrated the Blues, BBQ, Bourbon and Beer that featured local musicians, food and vendors in tents around the building. The day raised $5,000 for the Williams Syndrome Association, a support organization for those with a rare genetic disorder that causes growth delays.
“Sometimes it’s very simple, like giving discount cards through Roswell High or dropping off dishes of wings for local law enforcement officers,” said Fischer. “And sometimes people approach us for help. There’s an overwhelming amount of need here, and everything we do is centered on the Roswell community.”
When representatives from A Beacon of Hope approached him about getting the word out about their anti-sex trafficking programs, Fischer had stickers with informational bar codes put up in the bathrooms. A few years ago, to help out the Georgia Ensemble Theatre, the restaurant began hosting bingo games twice a month that are often attended by the theater’s executive director and a few board members.
“The first few times, we didn’t get a lot of people, but we stuck with it,” said Fischer. “Now it’s been going strong on the first and third Wednesday of the month, even in the last 12 months with COVID. It’s helped keep awareness about the theater up.”
Fischer said the pandemic has made him and his 40-plus employees think creatively about community support. “But even when we fell behind financially, we didn’t stop. By fall, we’ll be back to a break-even basis, and we’re asking what more we can do,” he said.
That question has been partially answered: On September 19, Houck’s will host a barbecue charity event for Special Needs Respite. Details are online at houcksgrille.com.
