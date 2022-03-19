Riverwood launches alumni program

The next challenge was getting hold of the nominees.

“We didn’t know if they’d return our phone calls let alone be available,” said Hodges. “But they all did, and all emphatically said yes.”

But Vinings resident Alterman said he had a moment of panic when he got a call from his high school’s principal.

“Somehow, I still thought I was in trouble,” he said. “But it was a sweet message. And I was really touched, surprised and honored. They’ve had a lot of students over the years.”

During the induction ceremony on March 4, Alterman played piano and spoke to assembled students and dignitaries about what the school meant to him.

“I transferred to Riverwood for my last two years, and they embraced my studies,” he said. “They started a jazz band because I asked them to. They found opportunities for me. And I was happy they were now doing something to honor those in the arts.”

Bedingfield also attended in person, met with students and visited classes. Other honorees Zoomed in. Copies of the plaques they received now sit in a new display case at the school’s entrance – a case Hodges expects to fill in coming years due to the overwhelmingly positive response to the concept, especially from students.

“They have a new pride in their school, and have been inspired from the words of wisdom and advice that were shared,” she said. “We wanted students to see a little bit of themselves in these people who have reached the pinnacle of success, and now they’ve told us it’s so cool that they go to a school with these types of alumni.”

Information about Riverwood High is online at fultonschools.org/riverwoodhs.

