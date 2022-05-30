ajc logo
Repeat violations lower score at Pacific Spice

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Pacific Spice Thai & Chinese Bistro in Woodstock had several repeat violations during a recent health inspection, leading to a failing score of 52/U. Its previous health score was 90/A.

Among repeat violations, foods were left uncovered while not in active use, including spices at the wok area. Improper cooling methods were used with lo mein noodles. Also, management had not repaired a sizable gap at the bottom of the back door, which was noted on the last inspection.

Among other violations, several foods were left out and were at room temperature, including cut cabbage, fried chicken bites and cooked beef. Meats were stored improperly. For example, raw chicken was above raw beef in the walk-in cooler and raw calamari was above cooked chicken in the reach-in cooler.

Foods prepared on previous days were not date-marked for disposal. Employees prepared food without wearing hair restraints.

Personal items such as a cell phone, glasses, a half-eaten pizza and uncovered drinks were in the food prep area.

Pacific Spice, 6234 Old Highway 5, will be re-inspected.

