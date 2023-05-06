X

Repeat violations lower score at Applebee’s Stone Mountain

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

An Applebee’s in Stone Mountain is still working through problems with the food code.

The restaurant earned a second failing routine health score this year. In addition, it had a third consecutive violation of foods held above 41 degrees in cold storage. The prep cooler had an ambient temperature of 68 degrees.

The restaurant also had several other repeat violations. For example, the cook had no hair restraint, and dishes stored as clean were being stacked wet. And management still needed documentation that employees were aware of their responsibility to report information about their health and activities related to food-transmissible diseases.

In other violations, the facility had no procedures or cleaning supplies to respond to emergencies.

There were no paper towels in the kitchen hand sink.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 5200 Highway 78, Stone Mountain, scored 62/U. The restaurant also failed a routine inspection in February with a 49/U, then rebounded with 100/A on the follow-up inspection.

The restaurant will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
