Repeat violations lower score at Applebee’s Stone Mountain

The restaurant earned a second failing routine health score this year. In addition, it had a third consecutive violation of foods held above 41 degrees in cold storage. The prep cooler had an ambient temperature of 68 degrees.

The restaurant also had several other repeat violations. For example, the cook had no hair restraint, and dishes stored as clean were being stacked wet. And management still needed documentation that employees were aware of their responsibility to report information about their health and activities related to food-transmissible diseases.