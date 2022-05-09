Repeat violations lower health score at Huskers Cafe

Huskers Café in Suwanee saw its inspection score drop due to multiple health interventions and second consecutive violations.
For example, the café had second violations on food storage and employee health policy agreements.
New employees had not reviewed or signed employee health policy documents to ensure they knew what to do in food service emergencies.
Multiple foods were out of refrigeration for more than four hours and thrown away. In addition, non-crispy bacon and peach cobbler, being held by temperature control, were both at unsafe temperatures. The cobbler was thrown out, and the bacon was reheated.
In other violations, some of the equipment was not working correctly. For example, the prep line cooler had elevated air temperatures, and the chest freezer and walk-in freezer had ice buildup.
In addition, the floors and equipment had lots of food debris, and fruit flies were in the kitchen near the trash can.
Huskers Café, 3255 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee, scored 61/U on the routine inspection and will be re-inspected.
About the Author