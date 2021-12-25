Repeat violations lower health score at Alessandro’s

The second inspection is a chance to get things right, but Alessandro’s failed the Dec. 15 follow-up with a 57/U. The 10511 Bells Ferry Road restaurant scored 70/C during the routine visit on Sept. 13.

There were several critical violations, many of which were repeat violations from the September routine inspection. For example, temperatures were too warm in a reach-in cooler across from the stove, and foods were discarded.