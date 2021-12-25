Repeat violations lower health score at Alessandro’s

Alessandro’s Italian Café and Pizzeria in Canton scored worse on its follow-up inspection than on the original routine visit.
The second inspection is a chance to get things right, but Alessandro’s failed the Dec. 15 follow-up with a 57/U. The 10511 Bells Ferry Road restaurant scored 70/C during the routine visit on Sept. 13.
There were several critical violations, many of which were repeat violations from the September routine inspection. For example, temperatures were too warm in a reach-in cooler across from the stove, and foods were discarded.
Marinara sauce and spaghetti were improperly cooling in large, deep containers, and several large buckets of the sauce were directly on the floor. In addition, an employee removed toasted bread from the oven and placed it directly on an unopened package of dry pasta.
The restaurant was also cited for not being clean. The inspector said the entire kitchen needed a deep cleaning, including food debris and grease buildup behind the equipment.
The restaurant will get another chance to make things right.
