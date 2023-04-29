X

Repeat violations lead to another failing score for WNB Factory

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

A wing and burger stop in Canton failed another routine health inspection.

WNB Factory, 6175 Hickory Flat Highway, had mostly repeat violations from the previous routine check. However, the inspector said it appeared there was an effort to correct them and follow the food code.

For example, chicken wings were partially cooked and held in the fryer basket at room temperature without an approved written procedure.

The food safety manager handled raw shrimp with bare hands and failed to wash their hands before handling clean dishes. In addition, none of the hand sinks had paper towels.

Food prepared the day before needed to be date-marked for disposal.

The walk-in cooler had ice build-up from a leak that had still not been repaired, though it was identified during an earlier inspection. And now the three-compartment sink leaks as well.

WNB Factory scored 58/U. The restaurant posted a 47/U on a routine inspection in October, then raised it to 76/C during the follow-up inspection in November. There will be no re-inspection.

Laura Berrios
