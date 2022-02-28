Repeat health violations hurt score at Monterrey Mexican

During a recent health inspection, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant in Suwanee repeat violations for cleaning procedures, and food storage, protection and temperatures.
For example, multiple food containers were uncovered in the walk-in cooler, and cold foods were not kept from cross-contamination in cold storage. Raw meat was above fries and unwashed produce was above ready-to-eat foods.
The facility still lacked written procedures to follow when cleaning contaminated surfaces. And a leaky ceiling was called to attention for the third consecutive inspection.
Other violations include improper cooling of rice and employee handwashing. For example, one employee didn’t wash hands between handling dirty and clean utensils.
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., failed the Feb. 23 inspection with a 43/U. The restaurant also failed a routine health inspection in October, earning a score of 25/U.
