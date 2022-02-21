Hamburger icon
Repeat health violations found at Iron Age

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Korean BBQ restaurant Iron Age failed a recent health inspection with its third consecutive violation of not protecting foods from cross-contamination while in storage.

Food containers were on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Also, raw eggs were over radishes, and unwashed vegetables were above the washed vegetables and ready-to-eat-sauces in coolers.

In a second repeat violation, clean containers and trays were stacked while wet.

Iron Age, 2131 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, scored 60/U on the Feb. 16 routine inspection. Its previous score was an 80/B earned in 2020.

In other violations, employee bathrooms had no hot water, and the facility’s exterior doors were not tight fitting to protect against the entry of insects and rodents. In addition, buckets of sanitizer were unlabeled, and some had too high of a concentration of chlorine.

Iron Age will be re-inspected.

