“Queen of Plastics” touts recycling

“I’m the designated queen of the plastics,” she said. “They’re supposed to be sorted out frequently, and people need help learning where to put things. I spend most of my time pulling out Styrofoam and things that contaminate the material, especially food residue. All plastics have to be clean and dry, not dripping wet.”

CHaRM also takes in cups and containers from to-go meals, glass, electronics, household chemicals and paint. Some items, such as chemicals or old keyboards, are assessed a recycling fee.

“But 99% of people who come here are curious; they don’t want to bring something that’s not acceptable,” she said. “They’re always devastated to learn when we can’t take something, even though we try to take as many items as possible.”

Davis also encounters many donors who tell her how CHaRM inspired them to recycle.

“They tell me how happy they are we’re here,” she said. “I do wish we could take more items, but we’re doing what we can and encouraging everyone to do their part, too. Together, we’ll make the world a better place.”

