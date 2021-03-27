“Queen of Plastics” touts recycling

Dottie Davis doesn’t remember the exact age at which she became a recycling fanatic. The Decatur resident, now 67, says it’s been one of her passions since she was very young.
“I’ve always been a hardwired recycler and conservationist at heart,” she said. “I do remember the first Earth Day in 1970 was inspirational for me. But I soon went beyond water and air pollution. When it became possible to recycle, I did.”
While Davis’ has a full-time accounting job with a Chamblee company, her second career is devoted to recycling efforts. She began volunteering with the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials when it opened in 2015 and became a permanent drop-off place for hazardous household waste, bulky trash and many hard-to-recycle items. She’s been a loyal worker ever since, spending four hours on two Saturdays a month. Her job: helping those who bring items to get them in the right spot.
“You’ve got to pay attention to the rules,” she said. “Bring your stuff sorted. And make an appointment.”
Davis also spends most of her time sorting plastics.
“I’m the designated queen of the plastics,” she said. “They’re supposed to be sorted out frequently, and people need help learning where to put things. I spend most of my time pulling out Styrofoam and things that contaminate the material, especially food residue. All plastics have to be clean and dry, not dripping wet.”
CHaRM also takes in cups and containers from to-go meals, glass, electronics, household chemicals and paint. Some items, such as chemicals or old keyboards, are assessed a recycling fee.
“But 99% of people who come here are curious; they don’t want to bring something that’s not acceptable,” she said. “They’re always devastated to learn when we can’t take something, even though we try to take as many items as possible.”
Davis also encounters many donors who tell her how CHaRM inspired them to recycle.
“They tell me how happy they are we’re here,” she said. “I do wish we could take more items, but we’re doing what we can and encouraging everyone to do their part, too. Together, we’ll make the world a better place.”
Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.