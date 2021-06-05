Puppy visits bring love and connection

The visit that “made Ken’s day” was shared with Marlese that resulted in tears of joy and an open invite. It wasn’t long before the salon owner volunteered to let them borrow the puppy.

The day before Ken’s 92nd birthday, Marlese bathed Luna and sent her over to spend the afternoon with him along with a birthday card, and a framed picture of Ken and Luna’s first meeting.

Ongoing, the now three months of weekly visits, chats on the porch, pizza and Blizzard runs, and much more have forged into relationships that have deeply changed two families.

During this exceedingly difficult time, the kindness of a stranger, now like family, brightened Ken Noren's life.

“Both of my grandparents are gone and my parents aren’t here. Ken said I can’t call him ‘Grandpa’ because he said he’s not old enough to be called that,” Marlese said.

“He is the easiest going, sweetest, kindest soul I have ever met in my life. Gail and I have become close. We talk like we’ve known each other for years. I feel like holidays are going to be different now because we have this second family,” she noted. “I wish you could see this man’s face light up when I pull up. It’s life changing.”

Azalea Estates Assisted Living Community Relations Counselor Mirna Coeur has seen the ‘old’ Ken returning. “Marlese has such a personality. It is so big. She makes him feel special again. She’s given him hope and a bit of purpose.”

