ProStart puts students on culinary pathway

Culinary students at Maxwell spend half their school day – about three hours – getting instructions and the chance to cook. Those who participate in ProStart, said Williams, usually have a specific career path in mind.

“They’re the ones who are going into the industry or culinary school, and they have a higher commitment because they want to create a career out of it,” she said.

GRA President and CEO Karen Bremer said students have benefitted from ProStart since its inception in 1991, when the late Herman Cain was chair of the National Restaurant Association and kicked off the program in Atlanta. It’s since grown to 50 states, D.C. and Guam, and enrolls 145,000 students in 1,800 schools.

“Students will learn practical skills, and they also get a certification in food service sanitation, which is required by the state,” said Bremer. “It also introduces them to all the different career paths in the industry. There are close to 100,000 jobs that include site development, marketing, public relations, finance, franchise relations and photography.”

This year, Pacheco is back at Maxwell as a culinary arts intern and plans to compete again. That commitment prompted Williams to nominate her for the GRA award.

“She has really put a lot of effort into the class, and she plans on going to culinary school,” said Williams. “One way to make it more affordable is through scholarships, so any opportunity I can give students to get one, I want to assist with.”

Information about ProStart is online at chooserestaurants.org.

