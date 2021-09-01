Project Giving Gardens feeds Atlanta

The program has now expanded outside of Georgia, with 57 community and school gardens in California’s Bay Area working with Conscious Kitchen and The Edible Schoolyard Project, and it continues to grow.

“Folks can donate time by volunteering to harvest or prepare garden sites in the spring, or they can support the program by donating funds that will be used for paying growers and for seeds, plants, soil and harvest supplies for schools,” said Rouse.

Who’s helping?

The Captain Planet Foundation and Project Giving Gardens

Services: Project Giving Gardens has grown close to 100,000 pounds of fresh, organically grown food, and by teaming up with food banks and other partners it has cultivated, planted and distributed fresh food from these gardens to Atlanta students and families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

How to help: Donate your time to harvest food or prepare garden sites, or donate funds to pay growers and buy gardening supplies.

Where to donate: Visit captainplanetfoundation.org/donate

How to get involved: Any metro Atlanta school with a garden is eligible to participate.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.