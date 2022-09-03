Program gives students insights to policing

Chad West, Milton’s community outreach officer, said the program attracts students 14 to 20 years old who want to learn about careers in law enforcement and criminal justice. It began with about 25 participants and now averages between 10 and 15.

“A lot of them are just curious and interested in finding out what it’s all about,” said West. “This is an opportunity to learn about and train first-hand on police tactics. We meet every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. year round and have particular topics they train on, like building clearing, traffic stops, burglary responses, medical emergencies or domestic violence intervention. Then they’re given a scenario and use the tactics we’ve taught them to work through it.”

West encourages students, even those who don’t live in Milton, to attend a meeting and observe what the Explorers do. If they want to sign on, they have an interview, fill out an application and begin on a probationary basis.

“They’re held accountable for being at meetings,” said West. “They might be attached to an officer to help out with events the city is hosting. They’re not getting paid, but they’re learning responsibility.”

They’re also not being recruited, said West.

“It’s awesome that Parker could come back and work here, but you never know,” he said. “I’ve had kids who became nurses and engineers. It’s just a great way to help the next generation have a better impact on society.

For Shaw, who graduated from the University of North Georgia’s public safety academy, joining the Milton force was his first job choice.

“This is the same city where I grew up seeing officers at football games and out driving around,” he said. “This is the same city that protected and helped me, and now I’m making an impact where I grew up.”

Information about the Milton Explorers program is online at miltonga.gov/government/police/community-programs/explorers-program.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.