Prime Pizza fails follow-up inspection

Prime Pizza, 5290 Riverdale Road, Atlanta, scored 48/U on a recent follow-up health inspection after scoring 70/C on a routine inspection earlier in March.
There were several repeat health code violations during this inspection, including improper food storage, food temperatures and unclean surfaces and utensils.
In the prep cooler were uncovered spinach, grilled chicken and Canadian bacon. Shredded cheese and raw chicken were next to each other in the walk-in cooler.
Raw chicken wings and shredded cheese were out of the safe temperature range.
Knives were stored clean but crusted with old food debris, and the microwave was dirty with excessive debris.
In other violations, employee phones and food were not in a designated place and employees used their phones and returned to handle food without washing hands.
Bulk containers were unlabeled and paper towels were missing from the hand sink.
Prime Pizza will be re-inspected.
