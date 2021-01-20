Pop-up grocery story honored MLK legacy by feeding local families

On Saturday, Jan. 16, in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up with Goodr and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation to provide 500 families and senior citizens in Metro Atlanta a free pop-up grocery store at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center to help fight local food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a press release.
Goodr is an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the event functioned as a drive-thru to ensure a safe experience.
This joint effort also included home food deliveries for senior citizens that took place on Friday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr.’s actual birthday. Community members in need were provided with fresh meat, produce, and shelf-stable items.
“We are elated to be able to partner with Goodr and State Farm to host another pop-up grocery store for the community, especially during the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend,” said Andrea Carter, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena . “Dr. King believed that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits; we are happy continue his legacy and help to fulfill his dream.”
The MLK Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center is adjacent to Selena S. Butler Park which is home to a basketball court that was renovated two years ago through the Hawks Foundation. This court, which features a special black-and-gold color scheme marking the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Hawks, also pays tribute and honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for his contributions to the City of Atlanta and the country.
“The pandemic has created unique circumstances for many. Given this, we are thankful to once again work together with the Hawks and Goodr to help make a difference while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his holiday weekend,” said Kim Wade, State Farm Representative.
Information: Hawks.com/community.