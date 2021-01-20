Pop-up grocery story honored MLK legacy by feeding local families

“We are elated to be able to partner with Goodr and State Farm to host another pop-up grocery store for the community, especially during the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend,” said Andrea Carter, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena . “Dr. King believed that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits; we are happy continue his legacy and help to fulfill his dream.”

The MLK Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center is adjacent to Selena S. Butler Park which is home to a basketball court that was renovated two years ago through the Hawks Foundation. This court, which features a special black-and-gold color scheme marking the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Hawks, also pays tribute and honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for his contributions to the City of Atlanta and the country.