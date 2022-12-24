Plucky students stick with harp lessons

The idea of getting scholarships has inspired ninth grader Myron Leonard to stick with the harp for four years.

“That sounded good to me when I started in middle school,” he said. “I practice at home, and I’m part of the ASO talent development program where I take lessons with the principal harpist, Elisabeth Remy Johnson. I’d really like to be a musician or a conductor.”

Ninth grader Alex Price has also been playing since sixth grade and plans to stick with it. “It is time consuming; I practice about 10 hours a week,” she said. “But I’ve always thought it was a cool instrument. I really like it when I saw other performers playing. Now I want to major in music.”

Recently, the students presented a formal, in-person holiday concert that included seasonal favorites and a program of Latin American music.

“During virtual school, we did a log of Zoom concerts,” said instructor Jennifer Betzer. “It was great to be able to open up and welcome people back in.”

Information about the Urban Youth Harp Ensemble is online urbanharp.org. Details about Drew Charter are at drewcharterschool.org.

