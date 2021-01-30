Planting, conserving and educating for generations

“The conserving part in a forest restoration effort is removing evasive species and replacing it with native species of forested areas. Think ivy and kudzu. When you see either climbing on trees, it is not natural. It will eventually kill that tree,” Yi said. “We try to educate the community about why and how they need to remove the invasive.

Trees Atlanta staff instructs volunteers on the proper method to remove invasive English ivy from trees. Credit: Trees Atlanta Credit: Trees Atlanta

More than their aesthetic beauty and marking the seasons, the group knows the value of what trees contribute to society.

Trees Atlanta’s mission is based upon the wealth of benefits that trees provide: social, communal, environmental and economic.

Youth Tree Team summer job trainees water trees planted by Trees Atlanta in the Reynoldstown neighborhood near the Atlanta BeltLine. Credit: Trees Atlanta Credit: Trees Atlanta

“Trees are fundamentally critical to the health and well being of the people in our communities. We also know that streets in which there are more trees along the streets, the retailers on that street have higher sales volume,” Yi said. “Communities that have more trees have lower crime rates and part of that is more trees in a lush and natural environment encourages people to be outdoors more.”

For more information on training programs, summer camp, events, etc., visit https://www.treesatlanta.org/

