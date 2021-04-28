Piedmont to study COVID-19 vaccine in organ transplant recipients

Dr. Raymond Rubin, chief scientific officer of Piedmont Transplant Institute, is serving as coordinating principal investigator for the study. The study’s goal is to enroll approximately 220 organ recipients at least six months after their transplant and 20 patients who have not received organ transplants (the control group).

“We are excited to participate in this very important study and look forward to working with Moderna, which performed ground-breaking work on its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine,” Dr. Rubin said. “To prevent rejection of their organs, transplant patients are on medications to suppress their immune system. We need to understand if they develop the same amount of protective antibodies and whether that protection lasts as long as in people not on immunosuppressants. This study is an important step in investigating that concern.”