Piedmont Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine Division opens COVID-19 recovery clinic

“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are starting to see a subgroup of patients we’re calling COVID long haulers,” said Dr. Jermaine Jackson, a specialist in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology and Director of the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic. “These are patients who have cleared the initial infection, but are experiencing lingering residual issues.”

Those residual issues can impact multiple systems in the body. Dr. Jackson says the most common include pulmonary issues (such as shortness of breath and cough), neurological issues (such as dizziness and short-term memory problems), psychological issues (grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD), cardiac problems, renal issues and nutrition issues.