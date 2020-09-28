Piedmont hits $150 million fundraising goal for Marcus Tower

Since 2016, donors including community leaders, grateful patients, physicians and employees have contributed to the Building Better Capital Campaign, which supports the construction of the Marcus Tower. The largest donations came in the form of $75 million from Bernie and Billi Marcus via The Marcus Foundation and $18 million from Brett and Louise Samsky and their son Connor to establish the Samsky Invasive Cardiovascular Services Center and to fund the Brett and Louise Samsky Lobby.

“We are humbled and grateful for all of the gifts that our donors made to the Marcus Tower,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Philanthropy Officer Sid Kirschner. “They have made an essential investment in transforming the health and wellbeing of the next generation of families in Atlanta and the entire Southeast – an investment that already has shown how it is serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.”