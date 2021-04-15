Piedmont Healthcare veteran named system’s chief financial officer

Piedmont Healthcare recently named Thomas A. Arnold as its chief financial officer. The appointment was effective immediately, according to a press release.
Arnold joined Piedmont in 2008 as the CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, and most recently served as the interim system CFO and vice president of financial operations.
“We are fortunate to have someone as talented and experienced as Tom within the ranks at Piedmont who could both step in on an interim basis but also rise to the top of an extensive national search for this position,” Piedmont Executive Vice President Michael J. Mandl said. “During his tenure at Piedmont, Tom has demonstrated a strong commitment to Piedmont’s mission and values and he has earned the trust and respect of people throughout the organization. Tom is the right person to lead us the Finance function at this point in our history and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”
Arnold is a seasoned healthcare financial executive with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare financial operations, governmental regulatory affairs, financial reporting and troubled asset turnarounds. His hospital background and experience prior to joining Piedmont are extensive, including serving as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Rockdale Medical Center in Conyers (prior to that hospital’s joining the Piedmont system in 2017); vice president of finance and corporate controller of Wuesthoff Health System in Rockledge, Fla.; director of finance and controller of St. Joseph’s Candler Health System in Savannah, and assistant vice president of regulatory affairs at both Transitional Hospitals Corporation and Tenet Healthcare in Atlanta.
His healthcare consulting experience includes the roles of Florida market leader with Health Care Advisory Services with Ernst & Young, and senior manager at KPMG – Peat Marwick. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Arnold received a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama.
“I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to guiding Piedmont through the challenges that remain with the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” Arnold said. “Piedmont has a strong financial foundation and we will continue to build upon it.”