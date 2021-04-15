Piedmont Healthcare veteran named system’s chief financial officer

Arnold joined Piedmont in 2008 as the CFO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, and most recently served as the interim system CFO and vice president of financial operations.

“We are fortunate to have someone as talented and experienced as Tom within the ranks at Piedmont who could both step in on an interim basis but also rise to the top of an extensive national search for this position,” Piedmont Executive Vice President Michael J. Mandl said. “During his tenure at Piedmont, Tom has demonstrated a strong commitment to Piedmont’s mission and values and he has earned the trust and respect of people throughout the organization. Tom is the right person to lead us the Finance function at this point in our history and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”