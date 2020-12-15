Piedmont Healthcare earns top score in hospital safety

· Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which, since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received five consecutive A grades.

· Piedmont Henry Hospital, reflecting concerted improvement on patient safety under Lily Henson, the hospital’s CEO and former chief medical officer.

· Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 11 straight A grades.

· Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.

· Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in seven of the past nine terms.

As indicated above by the geographic diversity of the hospitals receiving A grades, Piedmont serves communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia’s population.

Information: hospitalsafetygrade.org