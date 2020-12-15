Piedmont Healthcare earns top score in hospital safety

Seven Piedmont Healthcare hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Piedmont’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, according to a press release. Piedmont accounted for nearly one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades (seven of 24).
“Piedmont’s purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and our record on quality and safety, as reflected in our Leapfrog scores, shows that we are delivering on that purpose,” Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. “Our success on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade reflects years of relentless focus from everyone in our entire organization. Quality, Safety and Service drive better outcomes for our patients, greater patient satisfaction, and ultimately lower healthcare costs.”
Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are:
· Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the system’s largest hospital has received five A grades in the past six terms.
· Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which received its third A grade in the past five terms and was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog in 2018.
· Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which, since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received five consecutive A grades.
· Piedmont Henry Hospital, reflecting concerted improvement on patient safety under Lily Henson, the hospital’s CEO and former chief medical officer.
· Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 11 straight A grades.
· Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.
· Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in seven of the past nine terms.
As indicated above by the geographic diversity of the hospitals receiving A grades, Piedmont serves communities that comprise 70 percent of Georgia’s population.
Information: hospitalsafetygrade.org