Photos inspire nonprofit

“When the pandemic hit, shelters and soup kitchens closed, and people asked me if I had food,” said Troppy. “So I started making up food to hand out. It really hit home with me one day when I gave a man a paper bag, and he tore it open and stuffed a whole sandwich in his mouth – he was that hungry. That’s when I started focusing on feeding people, too.”

As restaurants began closing last spring, many called on Troppy to distribute food they couldn’t use. “The most I did in one day was 200 meals, and I did it on my own because no one wanted to ride in the car with me,” he said.

Getting volunteers and donors has become a bit easier as vaccines are distributed. Troppy now rents a room in a Grant Park church to store sanitizers, toothbrushes, wipes, flashlights, T-shirts, rain ponchos and umbrellas that people give him. And he’s not shy about asking those people to come along on the ride to give them out.

“You see the connection, where your item is going,” he said. “It’s very powerful.”

Though he’s managing the nonprofit fulltime, Troppy plans to continue taking pictures and to sell his photography to fund it.

“These are members of our community, somebody’s brother, sister, child, aunt, uncle,” he said. “Since I started, I’ve met people from all backgrounds who are experiencing homelessness; anyone can lose a partner, a job or a home. It’s amazing to me that something like photography could turn into a nonprofit to help them.”

Information about YIMBY is online at yimbygeorgia.org.

