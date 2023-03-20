Pests, food temps lower score at sushi restaurant

BreakingNews
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
During a routine health inspection, multiple live roaches were in the back area of the kitchen at Rice Chinese & Sushi restaurant in Canton.

The restaurant needed to be serviced by a pest control company and have regularly documented treatments.

Among other violations, cooked pork prepared the day before was still cooling. Despite being inside a cooler, the meat was discarded because it had still not reached a safe temperature.

Prepared noodles were not date-marked for disposal. Various food items were uncovered throughout the kitchen. And raw meats were improperly stored in the prep cooler. For example, raw shrimp was behind cooked pork.

The walk-in freezer had heavy ice build-up and boxes on the floor.

Rice Chinese & Sushi, 15 Laurel Canyon Village Circle, Canton, scored 67/U, down from a previous score of 71/C. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
