Pest service, cleaning needed at Miss Saigon food stall

Miss Saigon Catering in Duluth scored 56/U on a recent routine health inspection. The inspector said the Vietnamese fast-food stall in the Pleasant Hill Plaza lacks active managerial control in food code compliance.
Dead cockroaches were inside cabinet drawers where equipment is stored and on the floor underneath dry storage goods. The insect trap sticker underneath the reach-in cooler also accumulated pests. In addition, the inspector saw pest droppings and noted that empty cardboard boxes and old equipment throughout the facility are providing shelter for pests.
The facility also needs cleaning. Grease and food debris were on surfaces, in the coolers and food containers.
Among other violations, food was not protected from cross-contamination. For example, raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods, and various uncooked frozen meats were together in the freezer.
Cooked beans, coconut milk and rice cakes, prepared more than 24 hours, had no date-marking.
Miss Saigon Catering, at 1630 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, will be re-inspected.
