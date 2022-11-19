Peachtree City sushi restaurant has failing health score

The serving line had no sneeze guard or other barrier protecting the food from contamination.

Among other violations, open employee drinks were around the customer’s food. In addition, the facility needed more hand sinks. One had items in its basin, and another had no paper towels.

Serving utensils were stored in stagnant water between use. The equipment, walls and floors had an accumulation of debris and grease.

Kedron Stix & Sushi, 1019 N. Peachtree Parkway, will be re-inspected.