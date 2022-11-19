Peachtree City sushi restaurant has failing health score

Kedron Stix & Sushi in Peachtree City was without a certified food safety manager and had numerous violations leading to a failing score on a routine inspection.
The restaurant scored 51/U, down from a previous score of 88/B.
Some hot foods were at unsafe temperatures. Rice, chicken and beef were discarded.
Raw chicken and eggs were stored among raw sprouts and uncooked noodles in coolers.
Thawed fish in the cooler was still in its reduced-oxygen packaging, which should have been removed.
The serving line had no sneeze guard or other barrier protecting the food from contamination.
Among other violations, open employee drinks were around the customer’s food. In addition, the facility needed more hand sinks. One had items in its basin, and another had no paper towels.
Serving utensils were stored in stagnant water between use. The equipment, walls and floors had an accumulation of debris and grease.
Kedron Stix & Sushi, 1019 N. Peachtree Parkway, will be re-inspected.
