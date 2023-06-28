X

Peachtree City budget hearing is July 13

Credit: City of Peachtree City

Credit: City of Peachtree City

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

A public hearing for Peachtree City’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at Peachtree City City Hall, 151 Willowbend Road.

The fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2024.

Residents can watch City Manager Robert Curnow explain his comprehensive approach and methodology in crafting the budget at youtu.be/zsptRn2tM0c.

A detailed copy of Curnow’s proposed budget is available for public review from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in the City Hall lobby.

The proposed budget also may be viewed online at peachtree-city.org.

More information is available at youtube.com/@peachtreecitygeorgia.

Carolyn Cunningham
