Paulding Cops for Kids readying for Christmas

Thanks to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Paulding children in need should have a merrier Christmas when deputies take them shopping at Walmart during December.

Credit: Paulding Cops for Kids

Local | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

With Paulding County Cops for Kids and the approach of Christmas, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for their Christmas shopping event.

Over the past 21 years, Paulding deputies have taken around 200 underprivileged Paulding children Christmas shopping.

This year’s event will take place in December at the Dallas Walmart.

If you have questions about signing up your child or if would like to find out how you can donate money, speak to Lieutenant Tracy Parker at 770-443-3010.

Information: facebook.com/PauldingSheriff/videos/373043920368331, facebook.com/Paulding-County-Cops-for-Kids-156961484636452

