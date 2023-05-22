Pascal’s Bistro fails follow-up inspection

Pascal’s Bistro in Peachtree City scored 38/U on a follow-up inspection due to several food temperature violations.
For example, temperatures in one of the coolers were too high, putting foods at risk of contamination. As a result, tomatoes, garlic, eggs, sausage and various cheeses were thrown away.
Some hot foods, such as the Alfredo and tomato sauces, were also out of the temperature range.
In other violations, foods were not stored properly to prevent cross-contamination. For example, chicken and sausage were placed on each other in the walk-in cooler. Also, they were each tightly covered and could not cool properly to meet requirements.
Inside another cooler, raw chicken was above cooked foods and fresh fruit.
Also, employees were handling ready-to-eat foods, such as tomatoes and garnishes, with their bare hands. Some were wearing jewelry while preparing food and drinks with ice.
Plates were stored upright without overhead protection throughout the facility. And the dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer.
Pascal’s Bistro, 217 Commerce Drive, had a previous score of 70/C on a routine health inspection in March. There will not be another follow-up visit.
