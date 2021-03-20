Parenting expo covers what is not innate

“I think that parenting begins with really knowing yourself really well. What you think,” she said. “What you believe and why you believe it.

“Once they (parents) recognize who they are then they can recognize when their children are pushing buttons,” the founder said. “What does my child really need from me? Why?” She adds that parenting for young kids shifts to one of an “influencer” with teens.

Harvey’s organization is sponsoring the “Best Parenting Practices Expo 2021” on Zoom on April 24 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nine local and national parenting experts will be speaking.

Twelve topics will be covered: three sessions with four different offerings. Every presenter has created a short podcast about their session and can be found on the ‘Best Parenting Practices 2021’ on their site.

The organization wishes to “Make parenting the #1 job parents love”, according to a statement.

Topics include refocusing your life, what is in your wellness toolbox, the sandwich generation, parenting with love and grace.

Early bird special of $34.99 runs through March 24. After the special runs, the cost will be $49.99. For more information, visit ptanda1.org

For reservations, go to https://ptanda1.org/best-parenting-practices-2021 or call 770-256-3281.

