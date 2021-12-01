Our House helps families experiencing homelessness

Our House’s holistic, two-generational and trauma-informed approach aims to help the generation experiencing homelessness today and works to break the cycle for children most likely to experience homelessness in the future.

“When we succeed, it is life-changing for each member of the family, both parents and children, and also means wonderful things for the community at-large,” said Lawyer. “We firmly believe that the entire community benefits when everyone is given the best chance possible to contribute and thrive.”

Who’s helping?

Our House

Services: Our House helps families with young children experiencing homelessness become self-sufficient and overcome homelessness through early childhood education, comprehensive case management, emergency shelter and job training.

How to help: Our House invites the community to come to the OH What a Night Gala on Feb. 12, 2022, which will honor Our House Advisory Council member Jovita Moore of WSB-TV.

Where to donate: Donate by visiting ourhousega.org or contacting Chief Development Officer Diane Douglass at ddouglass@ourhousega.org.

How to get help: To request aid, please visit ourhousega.org, for contact forms and information or call 404-522-6056.

