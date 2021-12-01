Our House helps families experiencing homelessness

Since 1988 Our House has offered refuge and revitalization to the most vulnerable members of our community – families with young children experiencing homelessness.
“Our House’s mission is to end the cycle of homelessness for families, and our vision is a self-sufficient family for every child,” said Tyese Lawyer, president and CEO of Our House.
The organization has four core programs that it offers to families struggling with homelessness: free, nationally accredited early childhood education; comprehensive case management; up to six months of emergency shelter; and a credential-earning job-training program.
“As the pandemic has gone on, our mission has become more urgent, and we have embraced the opportunity presented by increased federal relief funding to help more families,” said Lawyer.
Since early 2020, Our House has worked with government and other community partners to distribute close to $400,000 in emergency assistance to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Our House’s holistic, two-generational and trauma-informed approach aims to help the generation experiencing homelessness today and works to break the cycle for children most likely to experience homelessness in the future.
“When we succeed, it is life-changing for each member of the family, both parents and children, and also means wonderful things for the community at-large,” said Lawyer. “We firmly believe that the entire community benefits when everyone is given the best chance possible to contribute and thrive.”
Services: Our House helps families with young children experiencing homelessness become self-sufficient and overcome homelessness through early childhood education, comprehensive case management, emergency shelter and job training.
How to help: Our House invites the community to come to the OH What a Night Gala on Feb. 12, 2022, which will honor Our House Advisory Council member Jovita Moore of WSB-TV.
Where to donate: Donate by visiting ourhousega.org or contacting Chief Development Officer Diane Douglass at ddouglass@ourhousega.org.
How to get help: To request aid, please visit ourhousega.org, for contact forms and information or call 404-522-6056.
