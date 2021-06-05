Orchids are showcased in center

The Orchid Atrium rotates seasonally and currently has a summer display that includes three oversized glass plant sculptures from Jason Gamrath.

The Orchid Display House exhibits orchids from the lowland tropics from sea level to 6,000-foot elevation.

Home to miniature orchids, the Tropical High Elevation House showcases “more diversity in this greenhouse than anywhere else in the garden,” according to the manager.

“One of my favorites, and one of our specialties that people can see now are the Tulip orchids. The flower actually looks like a tulip: pink, yellow, white and fragrant – their hallmark,” she said.

“People think of corsage orchids or moth orchids that they see in the supermarket, but the orchid family is the largest family of flowering plants. There are over 35,000 different species ranging from teensy tiny miniatures to the size of your car.”

Address: 1345 Piedmont Ave. N.E., Atlanta (404-876-5859).

For more information, visit: https://atlantabg.org/

