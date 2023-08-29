Old Tyme Grill penalized for food temps, roaches

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Old Tyme Grill & Buffet in Jonesboro failed its second routine health inspection in less than a year.

Multiple foods were out of the safe temperature range, and live roach activity was throughout the kitchen.

Also, condensation was dripping from the ceiling onto the prep table. The inspector said the restaurant should close until the leak is repaired. The meat sink was also leaking.

Among other violations, several food items were uncovered in the coolers. Raw chicken was next to sliced tomatoes and mayonnaise in one cooler, risking cross-contamination.

Deli ham, potatoes and raw chicken were at unsafe temperatures and were discarded.

The contact surfaces of the ice machine and soda nozzles had a black substance on them. Employees were not washing their hands after touching their phones or coming in from outside.

Old Tyme Grill & Buffet, 8465 Tara Blvd., scored 60/U. The restaurant had a 64/U on a routine inspection last September. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
