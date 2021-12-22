Work continues on McDonough Boulevard project, pedestrian access possible

For the safety of pedestrians and drivers, the bridge and its sidewalks are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during work hours. Beginning next week, GDOT crews will construct a 5-feet wide pathway along the south end of the bridge from Milton Avenue to Lakewood Parkway for pedestrian use.

The pedestrian pathway will have hand railings, plastic barrier walls and barrels to guide and protect pedestrians and will be open only during the project’s non-work hours before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. The area is closed to pedestrians during daytime work hours.