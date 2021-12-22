Work continues on McDonough Boulevard project, pedestrian access possible

Work continues next week as Georgia DOT contractors continue building the new road and bridge over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on McDonough Road in southwest Atlanta.
For the safety of pedestrians and drivers, the bridge and its sidewalks are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during work hours. Beginning next week, GDOT crews will construct a 5-feet wide pathway along the south end of the bridge from Milton Avenue to Lakewood Parkway for pedestrian use.
The pedestrian pathway will have hand railings, plastic barrier walls and barrels to guide and protect pedestrians and will be open only during the project’s non-work hours before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. The area is closed to pedestrians during daytime work hours.
Work on the new 170-feet long, 54-feet wide concrete bridge, its approaches, the storm drainage pipes and ADA-compliant sidewalks began in 2020. Originally expected to be complete in early 2022, several factors have caused delays including necessary and extensive underground and overhead utility relocations that included Atlanta-owned water and sewer lines and coordination with railroad work schedules and track usage. Additionally, a delay in right-of-way negotiations with the owner of a building and land adjacent to the old bridge affected construction progress.
In the immediate weeks ahead, construction of the pedestrian pathway on the south side of the bridge will take place Dec. 27-29, and traffic signals at McDonough intersections with Milton and Lakewood will be completed Jan. 3-14.
Motorists are reminded to expect delays and use posted detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone.
