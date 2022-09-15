Wills Park Equestrian Center in Alpharetta opens Friday

Alpharetta is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Wills Park Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at 11915 Wills Road. The event will include live music and facility tours. Two food trucks will be on site for purchases.
The new equestrian center hosts horse shows, rodeos, concerts and symphonies at various times throughout the year. The facility is rented for events 47 weeks out of the year and is open to spectators during most events.
The sprawling 50-acre site features eight shed row type barns with covered aisle ways for a total of 298 stalls, a covered ring with its own show office, announcer booth, viewing room, restrooms, raised bleacher seating and picnic area. There are also two uncovered rings and two separate schooling rings.
In partnership with the city, the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation, founded by Cheryl Sims, has helped raised half the funds needed for the newly constructed arena.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com