Wills Park Equestrian Center in Alpharetta opens Friday

The new equestrian center hosts horse shows, rodeos, concerts and symphonies at various times throughout the year. The facility is rented for events 47 weeks out of the year and is open to spectators during most events.

The sprawling 50-acre site features eight shed row type barns with covered aisle ways for a total of 298 stalls, a covered ring with its own show office, announcer booth, viewing room, restrooms, raised bleacher seating and picnic area. There are also two uncovered rings and two separate schooling rings.