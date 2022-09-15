BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts unity summit against hate-fueled violence
ajc logo
X

Wills Park Equestrian Center in Alpharetta opens Friday

Alpharetta is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Wills Park Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at 11915 Wills Road. COURTESY WILLS PARK EQUESTRIAN FOUNDATION

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Wills Park Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at 11915 Wills Road. COURTESY WILLS PARK EQUESTRIAN FOUNDATION

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta is inviting the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Wills Park Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at 11915 Wills Road. The event will include live music and facility tours. Two food trucks will be on site for purchases.

The new equestrian center hosts horse shows, rodeos, concerts and symphonies at various times throughout the year. The facility is rented for events 47 weeks out of the year and is open to spectators during most events.

The sprawling 50-acre site features eight shed row type barns with covered aisle ways for a total of 298 stalls, a covered ring with its own show office, announcer booth, viewing room, restrooms, raised bleacher seating and picnic area. There are also two uncovered rings and two separate schooling rings.

In partnership with the city, the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation, founded by Cheryl Sims, has helped raised half the funds needed for the newly constructed arena.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity 5h ago
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has prioritized safety in Cobb County. But details remain scarce about the district's investment in a second crisis alert system. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
3h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago
The Latest
The new parking lot at Birmingham Park in Milton is large enough for horse trailers to turn around. COURTESY CITY OF MILTON

Credit: custom

Milton opening new equestrian-friendly spaces
1h ago
Mayors forum to spotlight fight with Fulton over 600% increase in sales tax revenue
3h ago
Morgan Falls Overlook Park ready for a stroll
23h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top