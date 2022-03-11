Wife of former Smyrna councilman, four others seek to fill open seat

Five candidates have qualified to run for Smyrna City Council’s open seat.
A special election will be held May 24 for the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Councilman Austin Wagner in February.
Wagner resigned to accept a position with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration as deputy chief of staff. He also served as communications director for Dickens’ campaign.
His wife, Cynthia Wagner, is among the five candidates seeking to replace him.
The other candidates include Latonia Hines, an attorney with the Cobb County District Attorney’s office; Natalie Jones and Michael Starks, both are marketing professionals; and Natalie Keng, owner of the specialty food business Chinese Southern Belle. Cynthia Wagner works in property management.
Registered voters can cast their vote 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 24 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1275 Church Street.
