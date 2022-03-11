Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Wife of former Smyrna councilman, four others seek to fill open seat

A special election will be held May 24 for the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Councilman Austin Wagner in February.

Credit: Matt Bruce

caption arrowCaption
A special election will be held May 24 for the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Councilman Austin Wagner in February.

Credit: Matt Bruce

Credit: Matt Bruce

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Five candidates have qualified to run for Smyrna City Council’s open seat.

A special election will be held May 24 for the Ward 2 seat vacated by former Councilman Austin Wagner in February.

Wagner resigned to accept a position with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration as deputy chief of staff. He also served as communications director for Dickens’ campaign.

His wife, Cynthia Wagner, is among the five candidates seeking to replace him.

The other candidates include Latonia Hines, an attorney with the Cobb County District Attorney’s office; Natalie Jones and Michael Starks, both are marketing professionals; and Natalie Keng, owner of the specialty food business Chinese Southern Belle. Cynthia Wagner works in property management.

Registered voters can cast their vote 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 24 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1275 Church Street.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
$50K grant to remake children’s soccer field at Sara J. González Park
59m ago
Alpharetta to complete Morrison Parkway sidewalks
5h ago
Alpharetta plans 4% increase for trash pickup
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top