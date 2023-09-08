When seconds count, Roswell Fire reports improved response time

The Roswell Fire Department recently reported that in the first six months of 2023, the department’s 90th percentile response time (how quickly they can respond to 9 out of 10 emergency 911 calls) was one minute and three seconds faster than June 2022. The RFD also noted, these results are “an impressive one minute and thirty-eight seconds faster than June 2021.”

RFD attributes these improvements to effective utilization of Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) dispatch, the dedication of first responders and clear and concise communication among the team.

AVL dispatching, which utilizes GPS location data, allows the Roswell 911 Emergency Communications Center to quickly identify and dispatch the closest and most appropriate emergency response vehicle to each call.

“We are thrilled to see such positive results in our response times,” said Fire Chief Joe Pennino. “In June of 2023, the Roswell Fire Department achieved an average response time of 5 minutes and 46 seconds to emergency calls. This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, the effective use of technology, and our robust monitoring and feedback systems.”