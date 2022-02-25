Hamburger icon
Volunteers needed for upcoming Create City Springs events

Create City Springs is seeking volunteers. Backstage passes not included, but free viewing of the shows comes with the gig. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Volunteering with Create City Springs can be a great way to see a free show.

Create City Springs is responsible for producing high-quality art and cultural events that showcase local artists and national acts, free community events and educational opportunities.

Create City Springs is currently looking to add to their staff of volunteers for upcoming shows.

Volunteer opportunities include greeting, ushering, ticket scanning, assisting with guest services and various other venue needs.

Ushers bid monthly for shows, with shows assigned on a first come, first served basis. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in at least one event every three months.

When ushering, volunteers not only enjoy seeing the wide variety of shows free of cost but have an opportunity to meet a diverse group of volunteers from the community.

Details: www.sandyspringsga.gov/volunteer-opportunities.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
