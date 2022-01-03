Vax proof needed to participate in Sandy Springs improv, hypnosis show

Improvisational performer Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci will perform their show “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis” Jan. 14 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Normally, at least two dozen volunteers are brought on stage to undergo hypnosis and take part in the fun of the show. But because of the ongoing pandemic and the rise of the omicron variant, volunteers who want to participate onstage must present both proof of their full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within the three days of the show date, according to Hannah Stember, public relations consultant for the entertainers.