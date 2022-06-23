BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Department
Tickets going fast for Taste Around Town Alpharetta

Taste Around Town Alpharetta takes place takes place in three sessions July 22-23 at Union Hill Park. (Courtesy Taste of Atlanta.)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

Taste Around Town, produced by Taste of Atlanta in partnership with Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering early bird ticket sales. The 2-day, all-inclusive VIP tasting event, takes place in three sessions 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 22, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail.

All-inclusive tickets provide unlimited bites, bottomless wine, beer and cocktail tastings, live entertainment and demonstrations and pairings from Alpharetta chefs. Taste Around Town offers a chance to discover new restaurants and revisit favorite ones you know and love.

Must be 21 or older with valid ID to attend. The event happens rain or shine under a covered, open-air pavilion.

Purchase tickets early to secure a spot: www.feverup.com/m/115332.

