The Atley in Alpharetta to help build Alpha Loop segment

Alpharetta has signed an agreement with The Providence Group for the Atley subdivision to provide impact fee credits totaling $226,565 for land and construction costs of the Alpha Loop segment through the Atley neighborhood.

The city’s impact fee ordinance allows eligible developers to be entitled to credits against impact fees otherwise due for the value of construction and dedication of land for system improvements. The Alpha Loop is a dedicated public system improvement identified and adopted within the Comprehensive Land Use Plan’s Capital Improvements Element and meets the required credit criteria.

According to city documents, the purpose of the impact fee ordinance is “to ensure adequate public facilities are available to serve new growth and development in Alpharetta and to provide that new growth and development bears a proportionate share of the cost of new public facilities needed to serve the minimum standards and procedures for local comprehensive planning and the development impact fee compliance requirements.”