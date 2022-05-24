Tax-exempt bonds could bring medical to Johns Creek

The bond would replace an existing building and support construction and equipment for an approximately 188,000 to 238,000 square foot facility on 15 of 55 acres to house life sciences, medical packaging, warehousing and office operations.

According to county documents, the company has an existing presence in Fulton as well as locations outside Georgia. This new building would consolidate the existing Fulton locations and retain current employees. Specifically, the plan will allow the company to retain 250-325 current jobs, create 225 new jobs and as many as 350 temporary construction jobs.