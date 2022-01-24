Hamburger icon
Taste of Alpharetta to return in May after two-year hiatus

Taste of Alpharetta returns to downtown Thursday, May 12 after a two-year hiatus. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Mark your calendars now for the return of Taste of Alpharetta 510 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The annual food festival is scheduled to return after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

The one-day event historically attracts over 40,000 to downtown Alpharetta.

The event, designed to showcase local restaurants, will feature as many as 60 vendors, live music, culinary contests and more. Details for the event are still being planned, but in past years visitors to the event enjoyed a beer garden, food trucks, locally grown vendors, numerous music stages and a wide variety of cuisines.

A free shuttle will transport visitors from several parking locations.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
