Taste of Alpharetta management vendor wanted

Alpharetta is accepting proposals from experienced event management vendors interested in spearheading the city’s highly popular Taste of Alpharetta. The 31-year-old event attracts more than 45,000 each year to celebrate culinary excellence and local flavors. Next year’s event will take place May 9.

The event management company will be responsible for financial planning, logistical coordination, strategic management, marketing, sponsorship cultivation, sales and fulfillment, artist and vendor liaison, as well as overseeing communication, supervision and post-event evaluation.

Proposals are due by 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Details: www.tinyurl.com/TasteOfAlphaVendorManage.