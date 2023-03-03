Support Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area at Party for the Park

For $100 per person, participants will enjoy SweetWater beverages, wine, food, music and the opportunity to bid on outdoor-themed items at the silent auction. Tickets can also be purchased for a wine raffle when registering. The CNPC Board is donating a case of special selection wines valued at over $300.

The nonprofit Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy was established in 2012 for the protection and preservation of the CRNRA and the enhancement of the visitor experience. The organization works in partnership with the Park Service under a memorandum of agreement which assures members, donors and the public their support of CNPC supports the work of the Park Service in the CRNRA.