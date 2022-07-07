Subdivision rankles Johns Creek residents

Johns Creek residents oppose a planned subdivision of homes priced at $850,000 which they say would be too clustered and have a negative impact on the community.
Four residents representing many homeowners in the Medlock community voiced opposition to a new project by The Providence Group during a planning commission meeting Tuesday.
The developer is seeking a rezoning to build 29 single-family detached homes on 10 acres of land on Abbotts Bridge and Parsons Roads. Residents said the builder’s proposed 5,000 square foot lots with three homes per acre are too dense and not comparable to spacious subdivisions currently in the Medlock community.
Homes in subdivisions along the Medlock community sit on lots ranging from one to six acres with only one home on the property, Samantha Kluglein told commission members.
The planning commission denied a recommendation to rezone the property from its current agricultural designation.
Irene Sanders, vice chair of the commission, said the project plans conflict with the city’s comprehensive land use plan and vision of low density and character of Medlock neighborhoods.
Before the vote, city staff and attorney Alex Brock, who represents The Providence Group, said the proposed development fits the surrounding area.
The proposed houses would create a transition from existing low-density homes into non-residential areas near commercial areas, a city staff report said.
Sanders, who served on the committee that created the comprehensive plan, countered that notion.
“This was something we brought up at every single meeting,” she said. " I see no reason to designate this property as transitional ... This plan absolutely does violate the comp plan ...”
The Providence Group will present its project plan to Johns Creek City Council on July 25.
About the Author