Subdivision rankles Johns Creek residents

Irene Sanders, vice chair of the commission, said the project plans conflict with the city’s comprehensive land use plan and vision of low density and character of Medlock neighborhoods.

Before the vote, city staff and attorney Alex Brock, who represents The Providence Group, said the proposed development fits the surrounding area.

The proposed houses would create a transition from existing low-density homes into non-residential areas near commercial areas, a city staff report said.

Sanders, who served on the committee that created the comprehensive plan, countered that notion.

“This was something we brought up at every single meeting,” she said. " I see no reason to designate this property as transitional ... This plan absolutely does violate the comp plan ...”

The Providence Group will present its project plan to Johns Creek City Council on July 25.